Commuters Risk Data Breaches With Careless Work Habits On Public Transport

The report emphasizes the urgent need for increased awareness and protective measures.

The careless work habits of commuters who use public transport risk huge data breaches, according to a new survey. The multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider firm, Kaspersky, recently conducted an investigation that brought shocking habits from UK commuters that may put work security at risk. As many as 2.2 million UK users travel to work by public transport, and most of them have some kind of activity that may unwittingly hit the mailboxes of their employees with malicious emails, putting organisations at the most critical privacy risk of leaks.

Citing the report by the cybersecurity firm The Metro News reported that, 66 percent of commuters admitted to writing work emails while waiting for public transport; however, 29 percent state that they freely write very important documents, seemingly oblivious to what is going on around them. This poses a risk for sensitive information to end up in the wrong hands.

In addition, 35% reported that they had heard confidential business information over cell phone conversations on public transportation; 24% specifically named identifiable business names and work locations. To the ears of some cyberthief, it may all sound like a cherished platitude: "loose lips sink ships," because commuters unwittingly share valuable information with people sitting nearby-some of whom might just be cyberthieves.

Kaspersky advised travellers to be vigilant and guard themselves by concealing the most sensitive visual information, such as work badges, personal IDs, email signatures, and workplace locations, while travelling on public transport. As these risks of data breach cases are increasing day by day, an awareness about private life and security during daily commutes becomes a priority for everyone.

David Emm, Principal Security Researcher, Kaspersky explains: "Many of us are unwittingly leaving valuable personal breadcrumbs for others to follow during their daily travel to work, including business names, contact details and other sensitive information."

"If you're handling strategic information during your commute, the impact of a leak could be massive - and potentially easily traceable to those privy to it. Whether it's a financial deal, legal case, or patient data, exposing such details in public could lead to significant consequences for both the business and the individual responsible."