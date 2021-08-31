Only 5 Of 45 Students Wore Masks In This Professor's Class. His Tweet Is Viral

Matthew LeHew is an assistant professor at Dalton State College, according to his Twitter bio.

A professor's tweet about his students choosing not to wear masks has got users on the microblogging site talking. Matthew LeHew, who is an assistant professor at Dalton State College, Georgia, wrote on Twitter that he starts every class by showing his students an ultrasound picture of his son who is due in October. He does it as an appeal to his students to wear a mask in his classroom and protect him and his family from any risk of COVID-19 infection. However, Mr LeHew added that only 5 out of his 45 students wore masks in the classroom.

He wrote, "I'll never be able to look at this job the same way." The post has received over 46.7 likes and 5.7 retweets (and still counting) in less than 24 hours of tweeting.

I start every class with an ultrasound picture of my son due in October, pleading with my students to wear masks as a personal favor to my family. In small, at-capacity classrooms, only 5 of 45 of my students wore a mask. I'll never be able to look at this job the same way. — Matthew LeHew (@matthewlehew) August 30, 2021

Mr LeHew said he was overwhelmed by the responses to his tweet and would mute it soon. He added in the tweet thread, "I want to be clear that I still care for and value all of my students and want them to succeed. I don't want them to suffer for their choices; I want them to make better ones. I'll always work toward that."

The responses are hard to keep up with so I'm muting the thread soon, but I want to be clear that I still care for and value all of my students and want them to succeed. I don't want them to suffer for their choices; I want them to make better ones. I'll always work toward that. — Matthew LeHew (@matthewlehew) August 30, 2021

The responses to Mr LeHew's tweet were moving to say the least. One of the first reactions came from former professional American basketball player Rex Chapman.

Thank you for sharing. Please be safe. — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) August 31, 2021

A user wrote that he tried the same experiment to make his students wear masks. "I did the same thing," he wrote, "My wife has a C-section scheduled for a high-risk pregnancy in 8 days... To be honest, I came home from class both days and cried for a while."

To be clear, I don't blame the students. I think they are just college kids, trying to connect and forge their own identities. It is clearly an adult/admin/leadership problem that has completely failed to establish effective rules — ShawnDatchuk (@ShawnDatchuk) August 31, 2021

Another asked Mr LeHew to be more upfront. He wrote, "I told my students they could kill me because I had heart surgery... Only one isn't wearing a mask now. Be more direct with them about how their actions could infect you and your wife."

I told my students they could kill me because I had heart surgery. I told them even if they didn't believe in masking to do it for the sake of their classmates. Only one isn't wearing a mask now. Be more direct with them about how their actions could infect you and your wife. — Allen Gee (@allenrgee) August 30, 2021

However, a rift arose between the community of teachers and students. This user said, "Why ask others to protect themselves when you want protection? Protect yourself entirely instead of obligating every other person to bend to your will & needs."

Why ask others to protect themselves when YOU want protection. Protect yourself entirely instead of obligating every other person to bend to your will & needs. Will nobody be able to eat peanut butter if you are allergic? You don't get everything you want in life. (no disrespect) — ???????? デ????????ꪊɬ???????? ོ (@buttface_pickle) August 31, 2021

Some justified the students' behaviour.

I really feel as if you should probably enter a new field professionally. Kids are kids, and you know that going into it. To withhold education because you don't like that they're not wearing a mask because YOU ask them to Is a failure on your part as an educator. — Mowlissa (@Mowlissa1) August 31, 2021

Some criticised the state for being incapable of making masks mandatory in the US. "Blame the district for not mandating masks. Kids shouldn't be given the choice," this person wrote.

Blame the district for not mandating masks. Kids shouldn't be given the choice. — Ann ????????☮️ (@afavon440) August 30, 2021

