Clooneys, Travelling With Twins, Hand Out Headphones To Co-Passengers "Our twins just discovered SQUAWKING!! Hope this helps make the flight a little quieter," Amal and George Clooney wrote in a handwritten note distributed to co-passengers along with the noise-cancelling headphones.

104 Shares EMAIL PRINT Amal and George Clooney are parents to six-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander (File)



The Clooneys handed out noise-cancelling headphones to their co-passengers in case their six-month-old twins started crying, according to multiple reports.



Passengers travelling first class on a flight to the UK got headphones featuring the logo of Mr Clooney's Casamigos tequila and handwritten notes, according to the



accessed a photograph of the handwritten note, which read, "Our twins just discovered SQUAWKING!! Hope this helps make the flight a little quieter."



56-year-old Mr Clooney and 39-year-old Ms Clooney welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander in June this year.



As it turns out, the flight went off smoothly as "the babies didn't make a peep," a source revealed to Page Six.



Many called the move to hand out noise-cancelling headphones considerate.



"How thoughtful," tweeted one person. "Totally classy and respectful! For me, I'd rather them pass a baby to me (for a bit) to cuddle," joked another.



But not everyone was thrilled at the gesture.



"Babies cry. It's life. Get over it," commented one person on Twitter. "While it is super nice of them to do so, why do people feel like they have to apologize and appease people for taking your baby on a plane," wondered another.



What do you think of the Clooneys' move to distribute headphones to their co-passengers? Let us know in the comments section below.



Click for more





Frequent flyers often list crying babies on board (there's always at least one) as one of their biggest frustrations in flight. And parents travelling with little ones know what a challenge dealing with judgemental co-passengers giving you dirty looks can be. Here's how new parents Amal and George Clooney tackled that situation on a recent long-haul flight.The Clooneys handed out noise-cancelling headphones to their co-passengers in case their six-month-old twins started crying, according to multiple reports.Passengers travelling first class on a flight to the UK got headphones featuring the logo of Mr Clooney's Casamigos tequila and handwritten notes, according to the New York Post's Page Six . "Even (American filmmaker) Quentin Tarantino, who was onboard, wore the headphones," Page Six quotes a source as saying. E! News accessed a photograph of the handwritten note, which read, "Our twins just discovered SQUAWKING!! Hope this helps make the flight a little quieter."56-year-old Mr Clooney and 39-year-old Ms Clooney welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander in June this year.As it turns out, the flight went off smoothly as "the babies didn't make a peep," a source revealed to Page Six.Many called the move to hand out noise-cancelling headphones considerate."How thoughtful," tweeted one person. "Totally classy and respectful! For me, I'd rather them pass a baby to me (for a bit) to cuddle," joked another.But not everyone was thrilled at the gesture."Babies cry. It's life. Get over it," commented one person on Twitter. "While it is super nice of them to do so, why do people feel like they have to apologize and appease people for taking your baby on a plane," wondered another.What do you think of the Clooneys' move to distribute headphones to their co-passengers? Let us know in the comments section below.Click for more trending news