Gen Z Employee's Resignation Email Goes Viral: "Math Has Stopped Mathing"

A Gen Z employee has made the headlines for quitting her job with a "bold" resignation email. Pratishtha Gupta, who worked as a content marketing strategist at a firm in Lucknow, shared a screenshot of her resignation letter on Instagram. The post quickly spread for its blunt takedown of what she described as a "toxic" work environment. In the message, Gupta announced her immediate exit and compared her job responsibilities to her paycheck. Her line, where she asked to "look at my tasks vs my bank account", captured the mismatch she felt between the work she was doing and the compensation she received.

"I'm hitting you with this email to announce my departure officially. My last day is today, March 9th, 2026. Consider this my final log-out," her email read. "To be Fr (for real), the math has stopped mathing, the vibes have rancidified, and the ROI on my sanity is in the negatives. I took a look at my daily tasks vs. my bank account and realized I'm out here playing a 5-man battle royale as a solo traveller."

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"I was the content marketing strategist. Writing every single line for them, had to tell how one can write one hell of a speech," she wrote as the caption of the post. "I mean, one has to leave when things get toxic, but you don't have to leave with silence being all 'chhod na jane de'. I mean for organisations as such would never learn the lessons even while masses leave, they'll all go 'tum yeh churn pehli baar dekh rhe ho mai har saal dekhta hu.'"

"Nice one, diva, but last year none left because things were still a little sane. You hired none, you fired none. Where wass this ideology then? I'm loud, and I will be loud whenever I freaking want to."

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Social media reaction

The post has resonated with other young professionals online, sparking debate about pay transparency and respect at work. Online users are also discussing how Gen Z workers are reacting in such conditions.

One user simply called it "Crazyyy"; meanwhile, another user asked to "reveal the company's name as well", as she hadn't mentioned the firm's name where she worked.