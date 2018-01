The cold spell world-over has frozen everything from waterfall to iguanas cracked windows , shut down schools and stranded people in snow. Now, security cameras have captured the moment a gas station roof collapsed due to snow buildup. The incident occurred in east China's Huainan City on January 4. Shocking footage shows the exact moment the roof came down on the petrol pump. Though sparks flew after the collapse, fortunately, nobody was reported injured according to CGTN. Watch the hair-raising video below:According to The Strait Times , the heavy snowfall in eastern China has shut down airports and highways. The Anhui province of eastern China is experiencing its worst snowstorm since 2018.Click for more trending news