Ganesh Chaturthi: IndiGo Shares AI Pic Of 'Bappa Coming Home'. See Post

The AI-picture has already accumulated more than 25,000 likes.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh, is celebrated across the country with immense enthusiasm. This year, the 10-day-long festival begins today, September 19, and devotees mark this day by installing Lord Ganesh's idol in their homes and offering sweets.

Now, on this auspicious occasion, IndiGo Airline also wished everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing an artificial intelligence (AI) picture of the Hindu god coming home on a plane. "Bappa is coming home!" the caption of the post read.

Take a look below:

In the AI-generated picture, Lord Ganesh is seen sitting in an IndiGo airplane with a big plate of "Modak" in front of him.

Needless to say to post garnered a lot of attention on social media. Shared only a few hours ago, the picture has already accumulated more than 25,000 likes and several comments.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi: 5 Famous Ganesh Temple To Visit This Festive Season

"Wow!! I appreciate to whosoever is behind this idea of beautiful post," wrote one user. "That's how you make a perfect CGI and make audience's Day!" commented another.

"Petition to add modak in IndiGo's menu," said a third user. "Personally I love your enthusiasm, Customer first attitude," added a fourth.

One user even called the AI-generated image "Super creative," while another wrote, "Wow beautiful pic".

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav. The occasion is marked with the installation of Ganesh's clay idols in homes and public places. The 10-day-long festival concludes when the idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river of sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.