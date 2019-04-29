What Stunned Twitter In Latest 'Game Of Thrones' Episode (Spoilers Ahead)

If you are trying to avoid 'Game Of Thrones' season 8, episode 3 spoilers, don't read any further.

Offbeat | | Updated: April 29, 2019 14:55 IST
Arya Stark emerged as the hero of 'Game Of Thrones' season 8, episode 3


Spoiler Alert: If you are trying to avoid Game Of Thrones season 8, episode 3 spoilers, don't read any further. As the longest episode of this season of Game Of Thrones aired today, viewers sat on the edge of their seats during the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell. The battle saw the Night King killing Theon and advancing towards Bran. But just as all hope seemed lost, Arya Stark, of all people, jumped up to kill the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger.

Understandably, predictably, that scene had a lot of people totally stunned. As #GameOfThrones and Aya trend on Twitter with millions of tweets, we collected some of the best reactions for you to look at.

Take a look at how Twitter reacted to Arya Stark killing the Night King in the Battle of Winterfell:

"A girl is no one"?

The real GOAT

Who would have thought indeed?

So many memes, thanks to one scene

Twitter has already crowned her Queen

And finally, everyone is waiting for a possible Cersei-Arya encounter with bated breaths

What did you think of Game Of Thrones season 8, episode 3? Let us know using the comments section.



