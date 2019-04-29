What Stunned Twitter In Latest 'Game Of Thrones' Episode (Spoilers Ahead)

Arya Stark emerged as the hero of 'Game Of Thrones' season 8, episode 3

Spoiler Alert: If you are trying to avoid Game Of Thrones season 8, episode 3 spoilers, don't read any further. As the longest episode of this season of Game Of Thrones aired today, viewers sat on the edge of their seats during the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell. The battle saw the Night King killing Theon and advancing towards Bran. But just as all hope seemed lost, Arya Stark, of all people, jumped up to kill the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger.

Understandably, predictably, that scene had a lot of people totally stunned. As #GameOfThrones and Aya trend on Twitter with millions of tweets, we collected some of the best reactions for you to look at.

Take a look at how Twitter reacted to Arya Stark killing the Night King in the Battle of Winterfell:

"A girl is no one"?

No one could kill the night king. No one did. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/gjthlNtT3a — Ya Girl (@PhancakeMe) April 29, 2019

The real GOAT

Who would have thought indeed?

Who would have thought that this little angel will save the whole World.#GameofThronespic.twitter.com/R3NXlwrjqc — Zaeem.18 (@18Zaeem) April 29, 2019

So many memes, thanks to one scene

Arya casually strolling through the White Walkers to run up behind the Night King #GameOfThrones#BattleOfWinterfellpic.twitter.com/XrXzTVDC2i — Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) April 29, 2019

Gendry finding out that Arya killed the Night king #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/7cnzEtUh0o — Stev (@StevnUni) April 29, 2019

Twitter has already crowned her Queen

Queen of the Seven Kingdoms , Arya Stark ????????. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/mqUh3QsoVA — FAISAL (@Fev7i) April 29, 2019

And finally, everyone is waiting for a possible Cersei-Arya encounter with bated breaths

Arya headed to Kings Landing for Cersei #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/Zq9aKE7rDZ — Justin McIntosh (@jdmc228) April 29, 2019

What did you think of Game Of Thrones season 8, episode 3? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.