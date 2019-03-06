Game Of Thrones Memes Take Over Twitter After Season 8 Trailer Release

Soon after the trailer's release, social media was flooded with Game Of Thrones memes.

The trailer for season 8 of Game Of Thrones has inspired a ton of memes


After months of anticipation and keeping fans hooked with short teasers, HBO finally dropped a full-length trailer for the final season of superhit TV show Game Of Thrones. The GoT 8 trailer gives us a glimpse of the Stark children, Arya, Sansa and Bran. It also treats viewers to shots of the dragons, after season 7 ended with the revelation that the White Walkers now have their own dragon. The main battle appears to be between Daenerys and Jon Snow versus the Night King.

However, as expected, the trailer for Game Of Thrones' trailer left viewers with more questions than answers - but that did not stop netizens from creating hilarious memes. Soon after the trailer's release, social media was flooded with Game Of Thrones memes.

We collected some of the best Game Of Thrones memes for you. Take a look:

A scene that showed Arya running, terrified, in turn terrified a lot of Twitter users:

Others analysed the trailer for clues

Meanwhile, two small scenes starring Cersei raised a lot of eyebrows

And people made memes of their own reactions to the trailer!

The final season of Game Of Thrones will premiere on April 14. With only six episodes, it will be shortest season yet.

 

