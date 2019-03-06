Game Of Thrones Memes Take Over Twitter After Season 8 Trailer Release

The trailer for season 8 of Game Of Thrones has inspired a ton of memes

After months of anticipation and keeping fans hooked with short teasers, HBO finally dropped a full-length trailer for the final season of superhit TV show Game Of Thrones. The GoT 8 trailer gives us a glimpse of the Stark children, Arya, Sansa and Bran. It also treats viewers to shots of the dragons, after season 7 ended with the revelation that the White Walkers now have their own dragon. The main battle appears to be between Daenerys and Jon Snow versus the Night King.

However, as expected, the trailer for Game Of Thrones' trailer left viewers with more questions than answers - but that did not stop netizens from creating hilarious memes. Soon after the trailer's release, social media was flooded with Game Of Thrones memes.

We collected some of the best Game Of Thrones memes for you. Take a look:

A scene that showed Arya running, terrified, in turn terrified a lot of Twitter users:

I need someone to please tell me nothing bad is gonna happen to #AryaStark ... this stupid trailer is freaking me out right now #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/8BRLxSbqNp — LiTa (@LitaCPT) March 6, 2019

Me calling up the Lord of Light if Arya dies #GameofThrones⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/etQJCu6vws — Free Folk Memes (@FreeFolkMemes) March 5, 2019

I figured it out. Cersei knows Arya is alive and has sent The Mountain to kill her. She is running from Gregor and he is just about to end her then The Hound steps in to save her. Cleganebowl begins. Hype. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/VfQmg46vM2 — Lady Stoneheart (@LSHNorthAF) March 6, 2019

Others analysed the trailer for clues

Me pausing the trailer every 0.5 minutes to analyze the scenes#GameofThronespic.twitter.com/obF6wo5dS4 — Bea (foi salvar Tony) (@JackPearsonsBae) March 5, 2019

Me watching this game of thrones trailer over again to try to gather clues pic.twitter.com/ugCYxcuZBh — Carmilla Targaryen (@CarmillaLusta) March 5, 2019

Me watching the game of thrones trailer for the third time trying to decipher any clues about the final season. #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/iyWWYsb1ej — shalina hassan (@lil_lina) March 5, 2019

Meanwhile, two small scenes starring Cersei raised a lot of eyebrows

#GameOfThrones

Everyone is getting ready for war & Cersei is like.. pic.twitter.com/5HL7ni5G5u — The Notorious B.E.C.K.Y (@BeckyKillinit) March 5, 2019

I love them dragons and ice zombies in this trailer, but Cersei's smirk gave me the chills. #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/GKGiggHrQZ — JhetVargas (@doseofdabi) March 6, 2019

And people made memes of their own reactions to the trailer!

“how many times have you watched the #GameOfThrones trailer today”pic.twitter.com/7J0QquDmf9 — Melissa Pitchford (@meesathebear) March 5, 2019

Me after watching Daenerys painfully closing her eyes#GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/r1KQitjXtO — higher further faster (@narry_dreamer) March 5, 2019

The final season of Game Of Thrones will premiere on April 14. With only six episodes, it will be shortest season yet.