The video has clocked more than 40,000 views on the social media platform. Twitter users have enjoyed watching it and labelled it as the "funniest ever."

'Fun Outside Job Schedule': Cops' Game Video Praised By Nagaland Minister

The clip opens with a group of police officers sitting on the staircase.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has shared a video of state police officers having fun “outside of their demanding job schedules”. 

The clip opens with a group of police officers sitting on the staircase. Moments later, one of them sings Kailash Kher's Saiyyan…Saiyyan as others break into laughter. Some of them are seen hitting their fellow officers with paper-rolled sticks. It looks like a game - if you laugh, you get hit. 

Along with the video, Mr Imna Along wrote, “No matter how busy life gets, one should constantly try to be cheerful and energetic. Came across this video while scrolling through Facebook.  It is encouraging to see our front-line workers having fun outside of their demanding job schedules.”

A user said, “I wish I could have seen this game during my school days...Would have been a hell of a lot of fun.”

A curious person said, “I didn't follow the sequence of hitting each other with that roll. Those who were laughing got hit or is it some game?”

This user could relate to the officers in the video. “Too good, I also tried to keep my laughter in check,” he wrote.

For some, this is a “brilliant team-building exercise.”

“What a fun way,” added another.

A person wanted Kailash Kher to watch this video. He wrote, “Sir, I enjoyed it. I hope you enjoy this too. It's really cute.”

What do you have to say about it?

