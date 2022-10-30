'Fun Outside Job Schedule': Cops' Game Video Praised By Nagaland Minister

The clip opens with a group of police officers sitting on the staircase.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has shared a video of state police officers having fun “outside of their demanding job schedules”.

The clip opens with a group of police officers sitting on the staircase. Moments later, one of them sings Kailash Kher's Saiyyan…Saiyyan as others break into laughter. Some of them are seen hitting their fellow officers with paper-rolled sticks. It looks like a game - if you laugh, you get hit.

Along with the video, Mr Imna Along wrote, “No matter how busy life gets, one should constantly try to be cheerful and energetic. Came across this video while scrolling through Facebook. It is encouraging to see our front-line workers having fun outside of their demanding job schedules.”

The video has clocked more than 40,000 views on the social media platform. Twitter users have enjoyed watching it and labelled it as the “funniest ever.”

????everyone deserves some fun & happiness even this guys more after doing such a stressful duty,

????worth watching ????njoyed. — Ajay Mehta (@proudindian67) October 29, 2022

Funniest ever ???? — Aditya Sharma (@iamsaaditya) October 28, 2022

A user said, “I wish I could have seen this game during my school days...Would have been a hell of a lot of fun.”

Wished i could have seen this game during my school days....would have been hell lot of fun ???? — Abhishek Salvi (@abhisheksalvi) October 29, 2022

A curious person said, “I didn't follow the sequence of hitting each other with that roll. Those who were laughing got hit or is it some game?”

I didn't follow the sequence of hitting each other with that roll? Those who were laughing got hit or is it some game? — KrishnaDasi! (@NykeTheSiamese) October 28, 2022

This user could relate to the officers in the video. “Too good, I also tried to keep my laughter in check,” he wrote.

Too good,I also tried to keep my laughter at a check — Rajesh (@Rajesh744103) October 28, 2022

For some, this is a “brilliant team-building exercise.”

Brilliant team building exercise!!???????? — Bored Tiger (@tiger_bored) October 28, 2022

“What a fun way,” added another.

???? what a fun way — ChandrmaDev (@chandramadev) October 29, 2022

A person wanted Kailash Kher to watch this video. He wrote, “Sir, I enjoyed it. I hope you enjoy this too. It's really cute.”

@Kailashkher Sir

I enjoyed i wish you enjoy this too

Its really cute. — Mohan Mayan Moris (@mohan_moris) October 28, 2022

What do you have to say about it?

