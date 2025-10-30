From Yoga Mats To Goat Snacks: Employee's Wellness Hack Delights Boss

One employee decided to use the wellness amount given by the company in a most unexpected way. A user shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the company has a wellness budget for every month, and the employee can spend it on gym membership and meditation apps, but one person did something so unique that it went viral on social media.

"My staff have a budget to spend on wellness each month. It could be their gym membership, meditation apps, massages, whatever they want," the user wrote as the caption of the viral post.

The user further added that they got receipts from one girl, and she's used part of her budget to go to the zoo and feed the animals.

"$120 on goat pellets. I love her," said the user.

My staff have a budget to spend on wellness each month. It could be their gym membership, meditation apps, massages, whatever they want.



I just got receipts from one girl and she's used part of her budget to go to the zoo and feed the animals. $120 on goat pellets. I love her. — Echo 🔆 (@TheEcho13) October 29, 2025

In another post, the user also revealed random expenses people incurred with the wellness budget.

"A $100 tea cup, because drinking out of a nice cup makes her happy. Adopting a cat. No explanation necessary. Movie tickets for a group of people, because she needed a girls night. A quarter of a cow. A red light mask, because "it actually saves you money instead of me getting a facial every month," the user wrote.

"I think every one of them has bought an Oura ring by now."

Social media reaction

"This is the most wholesome misuse of a wellness budget ive ever seen," wrote one user.

"My last company did this and also gave us a wellness day once a quarter to spend that budget on. One of the coolest things I've ever experienced. My boss, knowing me as an avid golfer, would always text "have a great round!" every time. Turnover was very low," another user said.

"I love that you don't question it, you just celebrate it and let people get their positivity however they see fit. You're a saint!" wrote a third user.