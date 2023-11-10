From North To South, How Is Diwali Celebrated Across India

Diwali 2023: In each region, Diwali unfolds as a reflection of the local culture.

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India that is celebrated in many parts of the country. From north to south, east to west, the entire nation is bathed in the warm glow of diyas (earthen lamps) and the spirit of festivity. During this time, there is excitement in the air as families clean and decorate their homes, and markets bustle with shoppers seeking colours for rangolis, intricate earthen lamps, and ornate decorations. Fireworks, though banned by the Supreme Court, are also an important part of Diwali celebrations.

The festival of lights is celebrated according to Hindu calendar, on the 15th day of the month of Kartik - the darkest night of the year. This year, Diwali is on Sunday (November 12).

Here's how various states in India celebrate Diwali

Gujarat: In Gujarat, Diwali is the time for Garba and Dandiya Raas dances. A festive aura takes over the western state as families deck their homes with colourful rangolis and intricate decorations. The night skies light up with a spectacular display of fireworks, and community spirit thrives in lively events and gatherings.

South India: In the southern states, Diwali is marked by the creation of exquisite 'kolams' - intricate rangoli designs that adorn doorsteps. Families gather for prayers and traditional rituals, offering sweets and savouries. The bursting of crackers adds to the celebrations, and the air is filled with the rich aroma of festive delicacies.

West Bengal: In Bengal, Diwali coincides with the grand celebration of Kali Puja. The streets come alive with illuminated idols of Goddess Kali. Devotees engage in prayers and cultural events, blending ancient traditions with contemporary revelry. The festival is a unique fusion of spirituality and vibrant festivities.

Maharashtra: The festival is interestingly different from other parts of the country. Diwali in Marathi families start with Vasubaras, a celebration held in honour of cows. As part of the rituals, married women worship cows having calves. The tradition symbolises a woman's gratitude towards cow for serving them and their children.

Odisha: Most of the celebrations in the state are same as the rest of the country, with the exception of one small ritual, known as Bada Badua Daka. This unique tradition is associated with Lord Jagannath. According to the tradition, the day of Diwali is marked by invoking ancestors and paying homage to them in order to receive their blessings.

Northeast India: In the region, Diwali is celebrated with unique cultural flavours. Communities engage in traditional dance forms and rituals, infusing the festival with their distinct heritage. The lighting of diyas symbolises hope and positivity, creating a harmonious blend of tradition and regional diversity. In Sikkim, a local festival called Tihar is organised, which is marked by lighting diyas inside and outside the home but these five days include celebration and worship of the four creatures associated with the Hindu god of death Yama.