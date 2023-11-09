Diwali 2023 Puja: How To Perform Puja On Diwali And Its Significance

Diwali Puja is a time for families to come together.

Diwali Puja, or the worship rituals performed during the festival, is a sacred and elaborate tradition that holds immense significance in the hearts of millions. The puja not only celebrates the return of Lord Rama from Lanka after defeating demon king Ravana (according to Ramayana), but is also a way to pray for prosperity, good luck and good health all year long. The Diwali Puja begins with thorough cleaning and decorating of the house. A clean and pure environment is essential before beginning the rituals that have huge cultural significance for people in India.

Date and timing of Diwali 2023 puja

Diwali Puja is typically performed on the main day of the festival, which falls on the new moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. The auspicious timing is determined by the Panchang, an ancient Hindu calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday (Novemebr 12).

According to Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat for Diwali 2023 will begin at 5:39 pm and continue till 7:35 pm.

How to perform Diwali Puja

The puja begins with an invocation to Lord Ganesha (according to Hindu beliefs, he is invoked before starting any auspicious activity), the remover of obstacles, seeking his blessings for a successful and obstacle-free prayer session.

The central deity of Diwali Puja is Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Devotees offer prayers and seek her blessings for financial well-being. The elders of the house recite sacred mantras and hymns while performing the puja. These chants are believed to bring divine blessings and energy into the home.

Devotees offer a variety of items to the deities, including flowers, fruits, sweets, and incense. These offerings are considered a way of showing devotion and gratitude.

The puja concludes with the singing of aartis, devotional songs that expresses reverence and gratitude to the deities.

Celebrations begin

After the Diwali puja, people prepare and light earthen lamps (diyas), which is a significant part of the festival. It symbolises the victory of light over darkness and the dispelling of ignorance.

