From Money To Sleep: Hilarious Summoning Circle Meme Reveals What People Wish For

If only summoning circles actually worked - but no harm in trying, right? That's exactly what Twitter users seem to be doing these days, thanks to a new trend that has taken over the microblogging platform. Netizens are creating "summoning circles" using candle emojis on Twitter, asking for their deepest, darkest desires and hoping they come true. The results are predictably hilarious, and range from "lots of money" to "enough sleep". You'll definitely find some of these wishes to be very relatable, so we collected of the best summoning circle memes for you.
Take a look:
It all began when one Twitter user asked for serotonin by drawing a summoning circle.
summoning circle, hope this works— ko (@depressbrethren) March 5, 2019
serotonin
The meme took off after that, and soon Twitter was flooded with hilarious requests. Money emerged to be a recurring theme
Summoning circle hope this works— Lauren (@_cosmonaught_) March 7, 2019
Money
in my bank
account
summoning circle, hope this works— (@DigitalEmpress) March 6, 2019
money
So did sleep
summoning circle— Isko (@iskolarspeaks) March 6, 2019
enough sleep
i hope this works
summoning circle, hope this works— Lexie (@Lexievigne) March 8, 2019
getting 8hrs
of sleep
in 4hrs
pic.twitter.com/IHYY8uCGVH
And motivation
summoning circle, hope this works— jc@ tired (@alktomycin) March 7, 2019
motivation
Take a look at some of the other things people wished for
summoning circle, hope this works— Ryan Vance (@ryanjjvance) March 6, 2019
A cure
For being clums-
Ah shit
Ah no
Oh no oh no
summoning circle, hope this works— 𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙩 (@javorus_moore) March 7, 2019
Reverse
Global
Warming
summoning circle, hope this works— antoine (@ant1miguel) March 7, 2019
best self
summoning circle, hope this works— corey (@ZODlACDADDY) March 7, 2019
clear skin
Which of these things do you wish for the most? Let us know using the comments section below.