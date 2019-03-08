From Money To Sleep: Hilarious Summoning Circle Meme Reveals What People Wish For

Here is what people are wishing for, using the summoning circle meme.

If only summoning circles actually worked - but no harm in trying, right? That's exactly what Twitter users seem to be doing these days, thanks to a new trend that has taken over the microblogging platform. Netizens are creating "summoning circles" using candle emojis on Twitter, asking for their deepest, darkest desires and hoping they come true. The results are predictably hilarious, and range from "lots of money" to "enough sleep". You'll definitely find some of these wishes to be very relatable, so we collected of the best summoning circle memes for you.

Take a look:

It all began when one Twitter user asked for serotonin by drawing a summoning circle.

summoning circle, hope this works











serotonin





— ko (@depressbrethren) March 5, 2019

The meme took off after that, and soon Twitter was flooded with hilarious requests. Money emerged to be a recurring theme

Summoning circle hope this works





Money



in my bank



account

— Lauren (@_cosmonaught_) March 7, 2019

summoning circle, hope this works











money





— (@DigitalEmpress) March 6, 2019

So did sleep

summoning circle











enough sleep











i hope this works — Isko (@iskolarspeaks) March 6, 2019

summoning circle, hope this works









getting 8hrs

of sleep

in 4hrs

pic.twitter.com/IHYY8uCGVH — Lexie (@Lexievigne) March 8, 2019

And motivation

summoning circle, hope this works











motivation





— jc@ tired (@alktomycin) March 7, 2019

Take a look at some of the other things people wished for

summoning circle, hope this works









A cure

For being clums-



Ah shit



Ah no

Oh no oh no — Ryan Vance (@ryanjjvance) March 6, 2019

summoning circle, hope this works







Reverse



Global



Warming

— 𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙩 (@javorus_moore) March 7, 2019

summoning circle, hope this works











best self





— antoine (@ant1miguel) March 7, 2019

summoning circle, hope this works











clear skin





— corey (@ZODlACDADDY) March 7, 2019

Which of these things do you wish for the most? Let us know using the comments section below.