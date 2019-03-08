From Money To Sleep: Hilarious Summoning Circle Meme Reveals What People Wish For

You'll definitely find some of these wishes very relatable

Offbeat | Updated: March 08, 2019 13:40 IST
From Money To Sleep: Hilarious Summoning Circle Meme Reveals What People Wish For

Here is what people are wishing for, using the summoning circle meme.


If only summoning circles actually worked - but no harm in trying, right? That's exactly what Twitter users seem to be doing these days, thanks to a new trend that has taken over the microblogging platform. Netizens are creating "summoning circles" using candle emojis on Twitter, asking for their deepest, darkest desires and hoping they come true. The results are predictably hilarious, and range from "lots of money" to "enough sleep". You'll definitely find some of these wishes to be very relatable, so we collected of the best summoning circle memes for you.

Take a look:

It all began when one Twitter user asked for serotonin by drawing a summoning circle.

The meme took off after that, and soon Twitter was flooded with hilarious requests. Money emerged to be a recurring theme

So did sleep

And motivation

Take a look at some of the other things people wished for

Which of these things do you wish for the most? Let us know using the comments section below.

