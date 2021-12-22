Swiggy 2021 Report: This Dish Was India's Favourite For The 6th Year In A Row

Here is a look at what Indians ordered the most in 2021, according to Swiggy. (Representative Image)

Can you guess what was the most ordered dish on Swiggy this year? Well, you don't have to think too much. Chicken biryani continues to win hearts across India, reported Swiggy's sixth StatEATstics report. The dish has topped the charts six years in a row. The food delivery app has also reported an increase in the number of orders for chicken biryani. Their detailed report suggests that Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute or "2 (1.91) biryanis per second" in 2021 as compared to 90 biryanis per minute in 2020.

If you are wondering about vegetable biryani, the dish was ordered 4.3 times less than chicken biryani. Among the cities where chicken biryani topped the charts are Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Lucknow.

More astonishing data came up as we peered through Swiggy's report. Chicken biryani not only won the hearts of its old fans but was also the most popular choice among debut orders. It turned out to be the "most common first dish ordered" backed by 4.25 lakh new users.

Swiggy broke the news on Twitter, mentioning the 60 million orders for chicken biryani this year:

stats 1: 6,04,44,000 biryanis were ordered in 2021



stats 2: 6,04,44,000 people smiled immediately after getting "delivered" notification — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 21, 2021

The story was a bit different in Mumbai. Guess what dish was most liked by the people in the city of dreams? Dal Khichdi won the battle here. The dish sold twice as much as chicken biryani. Jaipur loved Dal Fry the most while Delhi opted for Dal Makhani. Bangalore fell in love with Masala Dosa. For Chennai, Chicken Biryani topped the preference list.

There's more to the report. Indians leaned towards healthy food in 2021. Surprised? Well, not only did the search for healthy food double on Swiggy but there was also a 200% increase in orders from health-focused restaurants on Swiggy HealthHub. In fact, keto food orders increased by 23% and vegan and plant-based food orders soared by 83%. Bangalore topped the charts as the most health-conscious city. Hyderabad and Mumbai followed suit.

No matter how health-conscious we become, Indians cannot really forget the charm of a piping hot samosa served with the luscious chutney. That's why samosa became the most winged snack of 2021 on Swiggy. It was ordered 5 million times this year, beating chicken wings, which was ordered 6 times less. Pav Bhaji stood as the second most-liked snack.

Interestingly, the snacking patterns changed for orders post 10 pm. The orders veered from Indian favourites towards global delicacies like cheese-garlic bread, popcorn and French fries.

No feast is complete without a delicious dessert and Indians know it by heart. Swiggy's report also showed us which dessert became the most favourite this year. It's not brownie or ice cream. The mighty Gulab Jamun won the race in 2021, with a total of 2.1 million orders. Rasmalai came second, with 1.27 million orders.