From Anand Mahindra's #WhatsAppWonderBox - Meet The One-Man Band

The man plays a guitar, a mouth organ and a drum set strapped on his back using his feet

Offbeat | | Updated: June 12, 2018 16:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
From Anand Mahindra's #WhatsAppWonderBox - Meet The One-Man Band

An impressed Anand Mahindra has asked Twitter to help him find this man.

You gotta thank business tycoon Anand Mahindra for sharing some of the coolest and most entertaining videos from his #whatsappwonderbox. Time and again, the Mahindra Group Executive Chairman has posted videos either showing talented individuals or innovative techniques employed by people to do basic things. In today's edition, Mr Mahindra has posted a video of a one-man band and his talent is sure to leave you impressed.

"The friend who posted this wasn't sure where this rather resourceful one-man-band was from. He suspects somewhere in the NorthEast," he tweeted some seven hours before writing this. The video shows the talented man playing three instruments at once. He is seen playing a guitar while playing a mouth organ and using his feet to play the drum set strapped on his back. Later, he even sings during his special performance.

An impressed Mr Mahindra has asked Twitter to help him find this gentleman. "Anyone know him? I'd like to give him an award for innovation or musical talent-haven't quite decided which one yet!" he tweeted.

Watch the musical genius in action below.
 
Since being posted the video has collected over 5,300 'likes' and more than 1,900 retweets.

"More than skill he is displaying enormous right brain-left brain balance. Its difficult to do rhythm, percussion and melody at the same time. Unusual thinking skills," comments one Twitter user. "You have spotted a right talent," says another.

Some Twitter users also suggested the man reminded them of Vinod Khanna from the 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony.

"Reminds me of Vinod Khanna from the climax scene of Amar Akbar Anthony...  He was carrying something similar. What an innovative guy this," comments a Twitter user.

Comments
Actor, director and producer Farhan Akhtar had also shared the same video a few days ago with the hashtag #makehimfamous.

 
Tell us what you think of this multi-skilled musician in the comments section.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Anand MahindraAnand Mahindra twitterFarhan Akhtar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 ProFifa World CupSensexHIVMarket

................................ Advertisement ................................