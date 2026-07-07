From A UP Village To Wimbledon: Vijay Kumar's Inspiring Creator Journey Wins Hearts

For most people, attending the Wimbledon Championships is a dream. For Indian digital creator Vijay Kumar, it marked another milestone in a journey that began in a small village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district with nothing more than a phone, simple ideas and a passion for making people laugh. Known to millions as @vijay3guy on Instagram, Vijay recently shared photos and videos from the iconic tennis tournament, delighting his followers.

His visit was a reminder of how far he has come through years of consistent content creation and how social media can change a person's life. "This is for the ones who kept believing in me. Thank you," he wrote on Instagam while sharing pictures from his Wimbledom visit.

See the pictures here:

His Wimbledon posts quickly drew praise on social media, with many users congratulating him on his journey from a small town in Uttar Pradesh to one of the world's most prestigious sporting events. For many followers, the moment symbolised how authenticity, consistency and relatable storytelling can open doors far beyond social media.

Commenting on his journey, one user on X remarked, "He owned nothing but a phone and made videos about desi life in a small town. Now 4 million people wake up watching him every day."

Another said, "This is the power of social media. The person in this picture is Vijay. He has around 3.8 million followers on Instagram. He creates videos based on village life, and millions of people enjoy watching his content. From his videos, it is clear that he comes from a humble background. Today, he is watching the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament, an experience many people dream of. Vijay Kumar's journey from a poor family to reaching this stage shows how social media can change a person's life."

Vijay's appearance at Wimbledon also reflects the growing global recognition of Indian digital creators. The tournament has been making a stronger push to engage Indian audiences through digital collaborations and creator partnerships, and his invitation highlights the expanding influence of Indian content creators on the world stage.

From village reels to millions of followers

Vijay started by experimenting with different kinds of videos, including gaming clips, superhero spoofs, comedy sketches and short-form entertainment. Over time, he realised that the stories people connected with the most were the ones rooted in everyday Indian life.

He began creating clean, family-friendly comedy inspired by school memories, Indian parents, friendships, festivals, cricket, village life and the everyday experiences of middle-class families. His relatable humour struck a chord with viewers across the country, helping him build a loyal online community of nearly 3.9 million Instagram followers.

Unlike many creators who constantly chase viral trends, Vijay carved out his own space by turning ordinary moments into entertaining sketches that felt familiar to audiences.