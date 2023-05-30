From A Catering Service Boy To A Celebrity Chef, Suresh Pillai's Inspiring Journey

He also participated in the BBC Masterchef Professionals.

Suresh Pillai, a popular celebrity chef, is known for familiarising the world with the rich cuisine of Kerala. At present, he owns several restaurants and boasts a considerable number of social media followers who swear by his delicious recipes.

However, just like many successful people, he came from a humble background and worked odd jobs to reach where he is today.

On Monday, he shared his story on Twitter along with a throwback photo of himself that showed him as a catering boy at some event. He wrote, ''This 18-year-old catering boy serving food at a random reception is the same Chef Pillai you know me as, today.''

See the post here:

This 18-year-old catering boy serving food at a random reception is the same Chef Pillai you know me as, today.



A friend of mine sent me this photo a few days back, and it took me back years.



When you have nothing, you have to start somewhere, right?

All my life, I've been a… pic.twitter.com/xjl4JLqcbg — suresh pillai (@chef_pillai) May 29, 2023

In the lengthy tweet, he reminisced about his childhood and talked about how he was always destined to become a ''businessman.''

''I did my first-ever “business” in class 6th or 7th. We had a big Kambili Moosu/ Kambili Naranga (Pomelo) tree at home, and that was a staple childhood fruit. I loved it to such an extent that I used to get up at 5 in the morning and pluck a couple of them, in time for breakfast. Soon, this grew from being just enjoyment to my first source of pocket money. Plucking in batches, I used to sell this at the market at 25 paise per piece - or 4/5 for a rupee. You could imagine my pride in showing off a couple of 1-rupee notes to my friends at that time!'' he wrote.

In his second stint as being businessman, he sold roasted groundnuts for the temple festival.

''In my late teens, I was a hotel waiter, a cleaner at a temple eatery, and a catering boy among other jobs before gradually I became whatever I am, today,'' he further wrote. The chef concluded by saying that it is ''okay to feel stuck and confused'' and that one should just keep trying.

The inspiring tweet has gone viral and prompted various reactions. One user wrote, ''What a journey sir. Thanks for sharing. Lot of motivation.'' Another wrote, ''Rightly said by @chef_pillai Remembering our past is a very nostalgic moment. It takes us to a review point in our life. Thankyou Chef.''

A third added, ''Truly inspirational. This 18-year-old Catering boy is clearly redefining the taste journey for Malayalees in or outside of Kerala. All power to my dear friend.''

Notably, Mr. Pillai worked as chef de partie, sous-chef, and chef de cuisine at various restaurants in London for 14 years. In 2017, he contested in the British reality TV show MasterChef: The Professionals. He returned to India to become the corporate chef and culinary director of The Raviz and later started his own restaurant chain branded Restaurant Chef Pillai.