'From 109.7 Kg To 83 Kg': Actor Jaideep Ahlawat's Impressive Weight Loss Journey Is Viral

Director Siddharth Malhotra was also impressed by Mr Ahlawat's physical transformation,

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat shared that he lost 26 kg in 5 months and posted a glimpse into his fitness journey on Instagram. Mr Ahlawat shared before and after pictures and revealed that the physical transformation was for the role of Maharaj.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, "From 109.7 Kg. to 83 Kg. in 5 months. That's the Physical Transformation for the Role of Maharaj. Thank you Prajwal Sir for believing in me @prajwal7542."

See the viral post here:

Impressed by his physical transformation, director Siddharth Malhotra also commented on the post. He wrote, "Bhai the dedication and devotion you have put and given to this role and character can't be put in words ! Always indebted to you."

Actor Siddharth wrote, "Amazing bhai."

Internet users were inspired after seeing Mr Ahlawat's dedication. A user commented on Instagram, "It's a Dedication."

Another user wrote, "I swear I thought the abs were photoshopped!"

"You are amazing," the third user commented.

Meanwhile, Maharaj, directed by Siddharth Malhotra, also features Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. The plot is set in pre-independent India and revolves around the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. The film has been backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Last month, Netflix India, in a statement, said that Maharaj follows a journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji. He was a pioneering advocate for women's rights and social reform.