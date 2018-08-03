Friendship Day: These Celebs Prove Sisters Are Our First Best Friends

Sisters are usually the first friends we make and this friendship is special in its own unique way.

Friendship day is almost here and that means it's celebration time. Friends make life more fun, offer a shoulder for us to cry on and encourage or discourage some our craziest ideas. Friends have their own place in our hearts. In fact, it's said "friends are the family we choose". But here's the thing. Sometimes we manage to find friends within our families. If you have a sister, chances are you'll know what we're talking about. Sisters are usually the first friends we make and this friendship is special in its own unique way.

We've compiled a list of some of our favourite celebrity sisters who prove they're their best friends.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor - Rhea Kapoor: Was it Sonam and Rhea's friendship that inspired the "veere" in Veere The Wedding, a movie that's all about friendship? We think so.

Karisma Kapoor - Kareena Kapoor: Speaking of veeres, these Kapoor Sisters perfectly define what #SquadGoals are all about. How many times have you seen their Insta-awesome pics with another famous sister-friend pair Malaika and Amrita Arora? Well, there's a reason why Karisma hashtagged this photo #VeeresForLife.

Malaika Arora - Amrita Arora: We told you - the other half of the squad we mentioned above is just as awesome and made up of two amazing sisters as well.

Alia Bhatt - Shaheen Bhatt: These two play various roles in each other's lives and friendship is one of them. "Technically you're my sister but you're much more than that - my parent, best friend, technology advisor, home maker, roomie, fellow weirdo, the reason I love animals soo much! Haha this list can go on and on!" Alia says about her sister. And Shaheen feels the same. See...

Janhvi Kapoor - Khushi Kapoor: We couldn't help but be reminded of this quote seeing Janhvi's Instagram caption - "Friends don't let friends do silly things alone"

Sania Mirza - Anam Mirza: Because they're each other's Best Friends Forever

#mybabyforever #bff @anammirzaak A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Jan 3, 2018 at 9:18am PST

Do you have a sister or cousin who is also your best friend? Tell us in the comments section.