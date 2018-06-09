Video: When A Ball Boy Collided With A Tennis Player At French Open

What a grand slam!

The ball boy was escorted off the clay court after the accidental collision

Fans have been left spellbound by some exceptional tennis at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. But for one unfortunate ball boy, it turned out to be quite a painful Grand Slam. A ball boy at Roland Garros crashed to the ground after colliding with Bosnian tennis player Damir Dzumhur during a match. Both the player and the young boy were rushing to catch a ball at the Philippe-Chatrier court, oblivious to each other, when they banged into each other. The boy immediately collapsed to the ground, grabbing his face in pain.

The player immediately rushed to the aid of the boy after the accident and helped him get back on his feet. He even offered a hug to console him.

One look at the video would tell you that it must have been a painful moment for the ball boy. But being a great sport about it, he gave a thumbs up to the tennis player before being escorted off the court.

Watch the moment here:
 
Over an hour later, the young boy gave another thumbs up, this time to the cameras, to indicate he was okay.
 
The Bosnian ultimately lost the match to second seed Alexander Zverev, who beat him 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7, 5-7. After crashing out, in a tweet, the player thanked people for supporting him and apologised to his "new friend".
 
Meanwhile in the competition, top seed Simona Halep faces off against 10th seed Sloane Stephens in the women's singles final on Saturday evening. In the men's category, the 'King of Clay' and World No.1 Rafael Nadal will play his 11th French Open final against Dominic Thiem on Sunday.

