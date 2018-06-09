Video: When A Ball Boy Collided With A Tennis Player At French Open

The player immediately rushed to the aid of the boy after the accident and helped him get back on his feet. He even offered a hug to console him.
CommentsOne look at the video would tell you that it must have been a painful moment for the ball boy. But being a great sport about it, he gave a thumbs up to the tennis player before being escorted off the court.
Watch the moment here:
Talk about a collision course. @DzumhurDamir collides with ball boy during match. #RG18pic.twitter.com/M5xHLxMlMK— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 1, 2018
Over an hour later, the young boy gave another thumbs up, this time to the cameras, to indicate he was okay.
UPDATE: He's okay! pic.twitter.com/SQXsGkr2yD— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 1, 2018
The Bosnian ultimately lost the match to second seed Alexander Zverev, who beat him 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7, 5-7. After crashing out, in a tweet, the player thanked people for supporting him and apologised to his "new friend".
Thank you @rolandgarros & the #Chatrier crowd, thank you to the great people at home for my support. Thank to my team. Good luck to #Zverev— Damir Dzumhur (@DzumhurDamir) June 1, 2018
And also sorry to my new friend but I'm glad you're okay #BallBoyBuddypic.twitter.com/D868vS7ZGY
Meanwhile in the competition, top seed Simona Halep faces off against 10th seed Sloane Stephens in the women's singles final on Saturday evening. In the men's category, the 'King of Clay' and World No.1 Rafael Nadal will play his 11th French Open final against Dominic Thiem on Sunday.
