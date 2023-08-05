Fox Cub Rescued From A Scottish Home After Being Found In A Bath

Wildlife protection officers released the fox cub it back into the wild.

A small fox cub has been rescued from a house in Edinburgh, the Capital city of Scotland, after it was found hiding in the bathtub.

The Scottish SPCA was called by the shocked resident, who lives at Ormidale Terrace in the Capital, when they discovered the surprise guest at around 4 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Catherine Atterton, an animal rescue officer for the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), said that after discovering the unexpected visitor, the family was taken aback.

She said: "The residents of the house got a bit of a shock when they discovered the fox cub in the bath! They think the animal must have sneaked in through an open door at some point during the day but weren't sure when.

"Thankfully, the cub was unhurt, just a bit frightened."

"We were able to release the cub back into the wild right away, in the vicinity of the fox den we think they came from."

It's not the first time a fox has discovered an open door and made itself at home.

According to the BBC, in May, a woman shared a video showing eight fox cubs bouncing on a trampoline in her backyard. Liz Renshaw, from Lady Bay in Nottinghamshire, spotted the small cubs and mother playing on her lawn after setting up a camera trap.

She said: "It's a better alternative to TV, isn't it? It's kind of lives in front of the window. As a family, it's exciting to look at the footage each morning."

