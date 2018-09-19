Four Girls Who Beat Cancer Together Reunite For Heartwarming Photograph

McKinley, Chloe, Ava and Lauren smile for the camera.

At Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St Petersburg, Florida, a touching scene played out recently when four young friends and cancer survivors met after two years. According to Fox 13 News, all the four girls - McKinley, Chloe, Ava and Lauren - beat cancer together in the hospital. Recently, in honour of September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, they reunited for a very special photo shoot - one that recreated a picture they had taken in 2016, but showed one important difference.

Two years ago, the four girls had posed for a beautiful photograph while undergoing treatment for cancer. The old picture showed them with little hair but with big smiles. This time around, they have both. They also have special gold T-shirts with the word 'survivor' on them, making the picture even more meaningful.

"They were all on active treatment the first time we did this," says Ava's mom, Alyssa Luciano. "It's amazing to see how far they've come from being bald little babies."

The two pictures together, shared by to Fox 13 News on Facebook, have collected over 1,000 reactions and a ton of comments.

A heartwarming video, shared by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital on Facebook, also shows the four happy girls playing together. It has been viewed over 7,000 times.

They also shared another picture of the four girls together, arm in arm and with big smiles on their faces.

"So precious!" writes one commenter. "God bless these adorable little girls! May you all live healthy happy lives!!" says another.

Fox 13 News reports that Ava, Lauren, and McKinley shared the same diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, while Chloe had a rare form of lung cancer. They found comfort and friendship in each other during the tough treatment sessions.

Today, all of them have them have managed to beat cancer - and they are planning to meet next year for another reunion.