Childhood Cancers in India: Battling the Forgotten Sarcomas

Childhood cancers are a growing concern in India, where approximately 40,000 new cases of childhood cancer are reported each year. Among these, sarcomas are a particularly challenging and often overlooked category of cancer. This write-up explores the landscape of childhood cancers in India, delves into what sarcomas are, and why they are called "the forgotten cancers," and highlights the pressing issues surrounding the lack of awareness, early identification, and limb-saving surgeries for affected children.

Childhood Cancers in India

Childhood cancers encompass various types of malignancies that affect individuals under the age of 18. These cancers can manifest in different forms, including leukemias, lymphomas, brain tumors, and sarcomas. While the overall incidence of childhood cancers is relatively low compared to adult cancers, they present unique challenges due to their aggressive nature and the vulnerability of young patients.

Sarcomas - The Forgotten Cancers

Sarcomas are a group of rare cancers that originate in the body's connective tissues, such as bones, muscles, and soft tissues. They can occur at any age, but in children, they are even rarer, accounting for approximately 15% of pediatric cancer cases. Sarcomas are challenging to diagnose and treat because they often present with nonspecific symptoms, and healthcare providers may not immediately suspect cancer in children.

Why are they called the forgotten cancers?

Sarcomas earn this moniker because they receive significantly less attention and funding compared to more common childhood cancers like leukemia. Limited awareness and research funding hinder advancements in the understanding and treatment of sarcomas, leaving affected children at a disadvantage.

Lack of Awareness and Early Identification

One of the most pressing issues in dealing with childhood sarcomas in India is the lack of awareness. Many parents and healthcare providers are unaware of the existence of these rare cancers, leading to delayed diagnoses. Delayed detection can significantly impact a child's prognosis and treatment options, as early-stage sarcomas are often more treatable.

Limb-Saving Surgeries

Sarcomas that affect the limbs can lead to amputations if not treated promptly and effectively. However, limb-saving surgeries, such as limb-salvage procedures and innovative reconstructive techniques, have the potential to preserve a child's quality of life, growth and mobility. Unfortunately, the scarcity of specialized pediatric oncology centers and expertise in such surgeries in India poses a significant obstacle for many families.

Conclusion

Childhood cancers, particularly sarcomas, are a pressing issue in India. The lack of awareness about these rare cancers, delayed identification, and limited access to limb-saving surgeries are major challenges that need to be addressed. Increasing awareness, advocating for research funding, and improving healthcare infrastructure can make a significant difference in the lives of young cancer patients and their families, ultimately helping them battle "the forgotten cancers.

Authored by Dr. Srimanth B S, Lead Consultant - Orthopedic Oncology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road Bengaluru

