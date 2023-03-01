Forest Officer Shares Video Of Two Reptiles Fighting While Standing Up

The video has amassed over 8,000 views and 613 likes on Twitter.

A video of a fierce fight between two reptiles has gone viral on Twitter, and it is one of the most nerve-racking things you will see today. The video was posted by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

The video shows two reptiles fighting each other at the IIM Kolkata campus. The IFS officer shared the clip with the caption, "Learning to manage conflicts Early morning scene from IIM Kolkata... ( As received in WA)."

The video has amassed over 8,000 views and 613 likes on Twitter. Social media users were confused about whether the reptiles were crocodiles or monitor lizards. A user asked, "Monitor lizards hugging it out?"

Another user wrote, "Is this is crocodile vs comodo dragon.....who won."

The third user commented, "February might be over but love is still in the air."

The fourth user wrote, "Might be imitating lovers of this park!"

Meanwhile, Mr Nanda also posted a scary video of a King Cobra. In the video, a large King cobra can be seen in an erect position, with its head raised while peeking over a muddy platform.

