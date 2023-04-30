Forest Officer Shares Incredible Video Of Tiger Making Way For Herd Of Elephants

The location of the undated video is not known.

It's true tigers are apex predators but even they don't like to mess with elephants. A video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows a tiger making way for a herd of elephants in a jungle.

The video shows a group of elephants walking down a forest path, as soon as the tiger spots the elephants, the big cat sits down and waits for the herd to pass. The herd advances slowly, catching sight of the big cat but seemingly unconcerned about it.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "This is how animals communicate & maintain harmony... Elephant trumpets on smelling the tiger. The king gives way to the titan herd."

This is how animals communicate & maintain harmony…

Elephant trumpets on smelling the tiger. The king gives way to the titan herd😌😌

Courtesy: Vijetha Simha pic.twitter.com/PvOcKLbIud — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 30, 2023

The location of the undated video is not known. Since being posted, the video has collected over 12,000 views on Twitter and several reactions from netizens.

"What an encounter. Tiger gives due respect to the mighty land mammal," a user commented.

"What a lovely sighting. Loved how the tiger paved the way for the herd," another user commented.

"More than Give Way, The King in fact seemed more interested in checking out if he could snag an unwary Little Titan," the third user joked.

"Wow! That was an incredible sighting," the fourth wrote.

The video was originally posted by Vijetha Simha, a wildlife photographer on Instagram.

In the wild, tigers usually prey on large or medium-sized mammals like deer, monkeys and boars. Instances of tigers hunting full-grown elephants are rare, but not unheard of.