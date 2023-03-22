Watch: Pack Of Dogs Chase Away A Majestic Lion In Gujarat

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who is well-known for sharing interesting wildlife content, posted a video of dogs chasing away a lion in Gujarat.
In the video, the lion can be seen freely roaming around in the village before a pack of dogs come rushing in, chasing away the majestic lion. The big cat soon ran towards a herd of cows that were standing nearby.
Watch the video here:
अपनी गली में तो कुत्ता भी शेर होता है🤔🤔— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 22, 2023
From the streets of Gujarat. Via @surenmehra pic.twitter.com/clhYLlcq6C
Posted a few hours ago, the video has collected over 8,000 views on Twitter and varied reactions.
A user commented, "The dogs very well know that it is wiser to keep a safe distance from the lion."
Another user wrote, "Unity is strength."
"King of the Streets vs King of the jungle," wrote the third.
Meanwhile, Mr Nanda shared a scary video of a King Cobra, leaving internet users intrigued.
In the video, a large King cobra can be seen in an erect position, with its head raised while peeking over a muddy platform. King cobra, one of the most venomous snakes in the world, is also among the longest venomous snakes.Click for more trending news