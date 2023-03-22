Watch: Pack Of Dogs Chase Away A Majestic Lion In Gujarat

Video of dogs chasing away a lion in Gujarat goes viral

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who is well-known for sharing interesting wildlife content, posted a video of dogs chasing away a lion in Gujarat.

In the video, the lion can be seen freely roaming around in the village before a pack of dogs come rushing in, chasing away the majestic lion. The big cat soon ran towards a herd of cows that were standing nearby.

Watch the video here:

Posted a few hours ago, the video has collected over 8,000 views on Twitter and varied reactions.

A user commented, "The dogs very well know that it is wiser to keep a safe distance from the lion."

Another user wrote, "Unity is strength."

"King of the Streets vs King of the jungle," wrote the third.

Meanwhile, Mr Nanda shared a scary video of a King Cobra, leaving internet users intrigued.

In the video, a large King cobra can be seen in an erect position, with its head raised while peeking over a muddy platform. King cobra, one of the most venomous snakes in the world, is also among the longest venomous snakes.