Foreigner Travelling Solo In India "Genuinely Shocked" By 5 Things

Maya Rey, a solo traveller, has shared five things that "genuinely" shocked her about solo travelling in India. On Instagram, she shared a small clip, which continues to gain reactions from online users, especially Indians who thanked her for listing all the positive things about India.

Here are the five points:

1. Helpful locals: As the first point, she highlighted the strong sense of public attentiveness, as locals are often quick to offer help when needed.

2. Everyone speaks English: She also noted that English is widely spoken across the country, enabling her to navigate transportation and order food easily.

Watch the vieo here:

3. Culture: She pointed out that people generally ask direct personal questions, such as age, marital status and income, describing it as a shift from typical small talk.

4. Tourism in India: She noted that domestic tourism in India is highly active, with a large number of locals travelling extensively within the country.

5. Food: She also praised the Indian cuisine and the authenticity and flavour of the food. "I haven't been able to find anything as tasty ever since I left beautiful India," she wrote.

Social Media Reaction

The video shared recently went viral with over 1.2 million views and 20,400 likes. It continues to gain traction. Dozens of users commented on it to

"Can totally agree. I made good experience travelling alone through India. If you let India be as it is, it shows its beauty," one

The points have been summed up so well. I got really happy reading it. Hope you visit India once more and do try to visit Kolkata next time.

And regarding your point about Indians backpacking across India. Honestly, it is such a huge country and so much to explore. Its not a coincidence that it is called the Indian Subcontinent.