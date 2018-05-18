Mumbai Family Flies To London For Royal Wedding. 37 Years Ago, Their Parents Did The Same Britain's Prince Harry and actor Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bianca Louzado with her family outside Windsor Castle ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Royal wedding New Delhi: For 38-year-old Bianca Louzado and her husband Alan, it is a dream come true moment. The couple from Mumbai flew to London along with their 10-year-old son to witness the Royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this Saturday. The Louzados are in the United Kingdom for the wedding of the year to continue an unofficial tradition started by Bianca's in-laws 37 years ago.



"When my husband was about two years old, his parents, who lived in India back then, took a trip all the way to London to see the Royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana. This was in 1981... I guess being fans of the Royal family runs in our family as well," Bianca told NDTV in a telephonic interview from London. The two were bubbling with excitement, sharing interesting facts and details about all facets of the



The couple missed



"When this happened, we knew it (the wedding) was going to be around this time, we decided why not go and see the wedding. It is once-in-a-lifetime thing and it is also going to be a great opportunity for our son," Bianca said.

The Louzados visited Windsor ahead of the Royal wedding, buying souvenirs and touring the castle



"Bianca and me put our hand-in-hand and walked down the aisle in St George's chapel," husband Alan Louzado joked.



Bianca, a professional makeup artist in Mumbai, hopes to see a

Britain's Prince Harry and actor Meghan Markle will tie the knot on Saturday in Windsor Castle



"We wanted to camp out, even if couple of nights before if we had to. But the police has cordoned off the area... We are planning on finding a spot along the procession route that the couple will take once the wedding is over," Alan said.



Alan Louzado with 10-year-old son Hayden outside Windsor castle, where the Royal wedding will take place



"My son is really excited. As soon as we entered Windsor, he said 'Am I going to see anybody? Am I going to see The Queen?'" Bianca told NDTV.



Asked whether they will come back for the next Royal wedding, Bianca quipped that she hopes her son will come for Prince George's wedding in the future. "I told my son when Prince George gets married, you have to come here to keep the tradition," she said.



Click for more





For 38-year-old Bianca Louzado and her husband Alan, it is a dream come true moment. The couple from Mumbai flew to London along with their 10-year-old son to witness the Royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this Saturday. The Louzados are in the United Kingdom for the wedding of the year to continue an unofficial tradition started by Bianca's in-laws 37 years ago."When my husband was about two years old, his parents, who lived in India back then, took a trip all the way to London to see the Royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana. This was in 1981... I guess being fans of the Royal family runs in our family as well," Bianca told NDTV in a telephonic interview from London. The two were bubbling with excitement, sharing interesting facts and details about all facets of the upcoming Royal wedding The couple missed Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011 due to professional commitments. So when Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle's wedding date was announced, they knew they had to be there."When this happened, we knew it (the wedding) was going to be around this time, we decided why not go and see the wedding. It is once-in-a-lifetime thing and it is also going to be a great opportunity for our son," Bianca said.In the days leading up to the wedding, the family has been spending their time in Windsor, seeing the wedding preparations and even collecting some Royal wedding-themed souveniers . Bianca and her husband even walked inside the chapel where Meghan and Harry will tie the knot on Saturday."Bianca and me put our hand-in-hand and walked down the aisle in St George's chapel," husband Alan Louzado joked.Bianca, a professional makeup artist in Mumbai, hopes to see a natural and subdued look on Meghan Markle on the big day. "Her gown is going to be spectacular, at the same time subdued because they are people who are for people," she said.On Saturday, the family will start early to get a good spot to try and catch a glimpse of the Royal couple, who will make a short journey in a special horse and carriage as newlyweds "We wanted to camp out, even if couple of nights before if we had to. But the police has cordoned off the area... We are planning on finding a spot along the procession route that the couple will take once the wedding is over," Alan said.The excitement level is equally high for their 10-year-old son, Hayden. "My son is really excited. As soon as we entered Windsor, he said 'Am I going to see anybody? Am I going to see The Queen?'" Bianca told NDTV.Asked whether they will come back for the next Royal wedding, Bianca quipped that she hopes her son will come for Prince George's wedding in the future. "I told my son when Prince George gets married, you have to come here to keep the tradition," she said.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter