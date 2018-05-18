From Queen Victoria To Kate Middleton: A Look At Best Royal Wedding Gowns

Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, a lookback at wedding dresses that royal brides wore throughout history.

World | Edited by | Updated: May 18, 2018 09:24 IST
New Delhi:  Preparations are in full swing for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on Saturday. Before the big day, the Buckingham Palace and the Royal Collection Trust shared throwback pictures with elaborate details of wedding dresses worn by the royal brides, starting from Queen Victoria in 1840. 

On their official Twitter handle of the British Royal Family, managed by the Royal Household at Buckingham Palace, @RoyalFamily wrote, "While the details of Ms Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress won't be revealed until Saturday, with the help of @RCT, take a look at what other Royal Brides have worn on their Wedding Day: https://bit.ly/2L53rlU."


In 1840, Queen Victoria wore a wreath of Orange Blossom instead of a tiara at her wedding to Prince Albert in 1840. 

"Many Victorian Brides chose to embellish their dresses with Orange and Myrtle Blossom - a tradition started by Queen Victoria who chose to wear a wreath of Orange Blossom rather than a tiara at her Wedding to Prince Albert in 1840," @RoyalFamily tweeted.

Sharing another throwback picture, the Royal family tweeted, "The Duchess of Cambridge wore a dress designed by Sarah Burton for @McQueen to wed The Duke of Cambridge in 2011. The ivory satin bodice drew upon the Victorian tradition of corsetry - a particular Alexander McQueen hallmark. #RoyalWedding."

"On The Queen's Wedding Day, Her Majesty wore a Norman Hartnell designed gown that was inspired by Botticelli's painting 'Primavera'. #RoyalWedding," it shared in another tweet.

The Royal Collection Trust also shared details about the royal dresses on its official Twitter handle.

"Many #RoyalWedding dresses feature fine lace. #QueenVictoria commissioned Honiton lace for her wedding ensemble, and insisted her daughter-in-law Princess Alexandra wore Honiton rather than Brussels lace at her wedding to the future King Edward VII. http://bit.ly/2rFZjk3," the Royal Collection Trust wrote.

A lot of speculation has surrounded Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding and discussions ranging from wedding dresses to wedding cakes to bridesmaids and the bride's father.

Meghan Markle, an American actress who shot to fame for the portrayal of lawyer Rachel Zane in legal drama series Suits, will be Britain's first mixed-race royal. The latest details shared by the Royal Family has only increased the excitement on what she is going to wear at England's Windsor Castle on Saturday.

