For Art's Sake: Watch Lamborghini Explode Into 999 Pieces

A conceptual artist blew up a Lamborghini at an undisclosed location.

A conceptual artist blew up a Lamborghini earlier this month to make a statement on "the excesses of crypto capitalism." The artist -- who goes by the pseudonym "Shl0ms" -- announced that they had blown up the luxury car at an undisclosed location in the US. The charred pieces of the destroyed Lamborghini Huracan will now be sold as NFTs in an auction that will take place later this week, Fortune reported.

Shl0ms said they had blown up the used Lamborghini Huracan to deliver a "smoldering critique" of crypto's get-rich-quick culture and its focus on self enrichment. "This project is intended to serve as a reminder of the revolutionary potential of the underlying technology - if we wield it correctly instead of solely for personal gain," said Shl0ms.

Footage of the Lamborghini going up in flames has been viewed and shared thousands of times on Twitter.

Shl0ms has turned the charred remains of the car into 999 NFTs. The 999 fragments were categorised and filmed and the videos will now be sold as NFTs in an auction that starts at around .01 Ether, or around $26.

Only 888 pieces will be auctioned off - 111 fragments have been reserved for an undisclosed buyer and the artist's team.

Shl0ms agreed to a video interview with The Block but used a filter so their face would not be visible. "This technology is incredibly promising, there are so many good things we could do with it but there are so many terrible things being done with it," they said during the video call. "It's really extractive, zero-sum practices."

The explosion was carried out after two weeks of testing. A federally licensed explosives engineer carried out the detonation of the Lamborghini Huracan.