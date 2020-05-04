Rare Footage Of Peacock Flying In Ranthambore Wows Twitter. Watch

A video going viral online shows a peacock taking flight in Ranthambore.

Rare footage of a peacock showing off its magnificent plumage while flying to a tree has left social media users awed. The slow-motion video was filmed by professional wildlife photographer Harsha Narasimhamurthy in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park last year. It is being widely shared online after he posted it to Twitter on Sunday, writing: "Slow mo video of a peacock in flight which I made in Ranthambore last year."

In the footage, two peacocks are seen walking on a road in the forest before one takes flight, flapping its wings and showing off its distinct bright blue-green plumage. According to Mental Floss, a peacock's tail feathers can grow up to six feet long and make up about 60 percent of its body length. The bird can fly short distances despite these odd proportions, though it cannot go very high.

"This is how a peacock flies," wrote Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda while reposting the video on Twitter. "The tail feathers might grow upto six feet and is more than 60% of body length."

Since being posted by Mr Nanda, the video has gone viral with over 1 lakh views on the microblogging platform, where it has also been shared by many others. The original clip, meanwhile, has collected nearly 30,000 views and hundreds of admiring comments, with many praising the photographer for capturing the beautiful sight.

According to World Atlas, peacock flights are limited to a short distance because of their weight. Their large plumage also plays a role in flight, allowing the bird to glide to the ground until it lands on its feet.

