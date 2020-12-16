Florida Man Picks Up Golf Ball From Alligator's Tail. Watch

A golfer picks up a ball from an alligator's tail.

Most of us would balk at the idea of going near an alligator. Not this man. A video that is going viral online shows a Florida golfer picking up his golf ball from an alligator's tail. According to news website UPI, Kyle Downes and his brother were golfing at the Coral Oaks Golf Course in Cape Coral, Florida, on Sunday when their ball landed on the gator's tail.

A video shared by Kyle Downes on Facebook shows his brother sneaking up to the sunbathing alligator and gingerly picking the ball up from where it landed on the reptile's tail. As he quickly grabs the ball, the alligator darts into water, apparently startled.

"Oh my God I can't believe you did that," wrote one Facebook user in the comments section.

"That's crazy," another exclaimed.

Mr Downes told NBC News that he and his brother were not trying to antagonize the animal and only wanted to get their golf ball back.

The gator is a regular at the golf course and has been named Charlie. He is not the only alligator in Florida to be seen at golf courses. The state is home to around 1.25 million alligators and they are frequently spotted at golf courses, swamps and open spaces. Only a few weeks ago, one gigantic gator was seen casually strolling across the fairway at Duran Golf Club in Melbourne.