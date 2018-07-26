Floor Collapses As Diners Eat At Restaurant, Six Fall Into Hole

Visuals show a table lying in the pit with several plates on it.

Among the things that can completely ruin a nice meal out, this is definitely one. A regular meal at a restaurant in Shijiazhuang, in the Hebei province of China turned into something of a nightmare for some diners when the floor beneath their table caved in.

Pictures and videos circulating online show the huge pit that formed after the incident. According to Shanghaiist, six people fell into the hole, three of whom were left slightly injured in the accident. The diners were reportedly not asked to pay for their meals.

A video shared online shows the scene that followed after the floor caved in. Visuals show a table lying in the pit with several plates on it.

The restaurant has blamed the floor's collapse to a leaky pipeline, reports CGTN.

The floor of the restaurant has now reportedly been fixed.

