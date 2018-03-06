Winds Rip Off Part Of Roof At China Airport. It Was Caught On Camera The ceiling endured winds of up to 35 metres per second

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at east China's Nanchang Changbei International Airport



Mobile videos posted on Weibo by passengers show metal panels falling off the roof of the Departures terminal of the international airport. Jessica Cuiying was inside the airport when the roof gave way. A video posted by her on Instagram shows the panels falling off and crashing on the ground as panicked flyers can be heard screaming.

A post shared by Jessica.Cui (@jessicacuiying) on Mar 4, 2018 at 1:51am PST

Another video taken from outside the terminal shows a similar scary scene with sections of the roof crashing on oncoming vehicles, many of them attempting to drive away to dodge the debris.







According to China's CGTN, no casualties were reported in the incident. The area witnessed heavy downpour and gale winds of up to 37 metres per second, reported



Jiangxi Airports Group Company said that the decorative panels on the overhang were torn off by strong winds, reported



Nanchang Changbei International is a major airport in east China's Jiangsu's province.



