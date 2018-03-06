Winds Rip Off Part Of Roof At China Airport. It Was Caught On Camera

Mobile videos posted on Weibo by passengers show metal panels falling off the roof of the Departures terminal of the international airport. Jessica Cuiying was inside the airport when the roof gave way. A video posted by her on Instagram shows the panels falling off and crashing on the ground as panicked flyers can be heard screaming.
Another video taken from outside the terminal shows a similar scary scene with sections of the roof crashing on oncoming vehicles, many of them attempting to drive away to dodge the debris.
According to China's CGTN, no casualties were reported in the incident. The area witnessed heavy downpour and gale winds of up to 37 metres per second, reported Shanghaiist.
CommentsHong Kong Free Press. The airport temporarily arranged for passengers to use the arrivals hall for departures and normal operations resumed by evening, the company added.
Nanchang Changbei International is a major airport in east China's Jiangsu's province.
Click for more trending news