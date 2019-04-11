Flight Attendant 'Mortified' After Spilling Drinks On Airline CEO

Maddie Peters with American Airlines CEO Doug Parker.

Spilling water when you're supposed to be serving it is embarrassing enough. Now imagine if the person you spilled it on happens to be your employer - or more specifically the CEO of your company. That's exactly what happened with American Airlines flight attendant Maddie Peters on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas recently.

Ms Peters wrote about the incident in a hilarious Instagram post that is being widely shared online. In her post, she recounts how she spilled a tray full of drinks on American Airlines CEO Doug Parker.

"I had our CEO (Doug Parker) on my flight," she wrote. "I was serving drinks during boarding to the first class cabin. I had a full tray with drinks on it, when the passenger in front of me stops in the aisle and backs up. He bumps into the tray and the drinks go flying."

Half the tray of drinks landed on Doug Parker's lap.

"I WAS MORTIFIED. I wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle. (Like am I still employed?!) I'm still slightly traumatized/embarrassed," wrote Ms Peters

Luckily for her, Mr Parker was "super cool" about it. According to Ms Peters, he joked about the incident for the rest of the flight and even told her he would never forget her!

He also agreed to take a picture with Ms Peters, which she shared on Instagram while recounting the incident.

"Most people never even meet their CEO let alone shower them with beverages. But it's too good of a story not to tell," she quipped in conclusion to her post.

Since being shared online, her post has collected a ton of responses, with many praising the CEO's approach to the whole incident.

"Sounds like a great CEO. Great leadership and example of how to handle an accident , as we all have them," wrote one person in the comments section. "Awesome story! Stuff happens & good things can come out of it!" said another.

How would you react if you ever dropped drinks on your boss? Let us know using the comments section below.

