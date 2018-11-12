Flight Attendant Breastfeeds Baby After Mum Runs Out Of Formula Mid-Air

Patrisha Organo has won hearts with her thoughtful gesture.

A flight attendant in the Philippines has won hearts after she stepped in to feed a crying baby during a flight. According to the Mirror, 24-year-old Patrisha Organo was working on an early morning domestic flight in the Philippines when she heard the baby's cries.

She approached the mother, who said she had run out of baby formula inflight and could not feed her baby.

"I approached the mother and asked if everything's okay, I tried to tell her to feed her hungry child. Teary-eyed, she told me that she ran out of formula milk," wrote Patrisha in her Facebook post on Wednesday.

As mother to a nine-month-old baby herself, Patrisha says she could relate to the mother's predicament, according to the Mirror.

"There's no formula milk onboard. I thought to myself, there's only one thing I could offer and that's my own milk. And so I offered."

"I saw the relief on her mother's eyes. I continued to feed the baby until she fell asleep. I escorted her back to her seat and just before I left, the mother sincerely thanked me," wrote Patrisha in her heartwarming post.

Read the full post below:

Since being shared online, the post has gone massively viral and collected more than 36,000 'shares' and over 8,000 comments praising Patrisha's selfless gesture.

"What you did was a beautiful gesture of humanity..." wrote one person in the comments section. "Beautiful and amazing! Bless you," said another.

In August this year, a police officer in Argentina had similarly gone viral for breastfeeding a malnourished baby while on duty at a children's hospital.