Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin Marries Longtime Partner In Intimate Ceremony

Finnish PM Sanna Marin married her longtime partner in a small ceremony on Saturday.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has married her longtime partner and former Finnish soccer player, Markus Raikkonen. Ms Marin, 34, announced the marriage on Instagram this Sunday and wrote "I am happy and grateful that I get to share my life with the man I love". According to the Daily Mail, Sanna Marin and Markus Raikkonen have been together for 16 years and have a two-year-old daughter, named Emma Amalia Marin. They met when they were both 18.

Ms Marin, who became Finland's prime minister in December, shared two sweet photographs with her husband on Instagram to announce the wedding.

"We have seen and experienced a lot together, shared joys and sorrows, and supported," she wrote while thanking her longtime partner in the first post.

In the second post, she thanked people for their wishes and expressed gratitude to the "wonderful women", including her wedding photographer, who made the day "unforgettable".

According to CBS News, the wedding took place on Saturday at Kesaranta, Ms Marin's official residence. It was an intimate ceremony, attended by 40 guests - all close friends or family.

Finland's government tweeted a wedding photo which was taken at Kesaranta. "The Government congratulates the newlyweds," read the caption alongside the photo. While Ms Marin looked stunning in a floor-length white gown with long sleeves, Mr Raikkonen chose a classic tuxedo for the big day.

Sanna Marin, a Social Democrat, took office in December 2019, becoming the youngest head of government in the country's history. She leads a coalition of five parties.

