'Time To Move On': Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin Quits Politics

Sanna Marin, Finland's former prime minister, has opted to step away from politics. She is planning to resign from her role as a member of parliament to take up a new position as a strategic advisor at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

Ms Marin, who became one of Europe's youngest leaders in 2019 when she assumed the role of prime minister and oversaw Finland's successful NATO membership application, officially relinquished her position as the head of the Social Democrats earlier this month.

"Time to move on," Ms Marin said, according to Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

"I am eager to step into a new role. I also believe that it can benefit the whole of Finland. I believe that I can serve those voters (in Finland) well and maybe even better in the new assignment," Ms Marin said, according to Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

She did not rule out taking part in future elections or applying for top European jobs, but said she has no such plans at the moment.

Marin was the world's youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019, aged 34, attracting attention around the globe and helping lift Finland's profile at a turbulent time.

After leading the country through COVID-19 lockdowns and the ensuing economic turmoil, she became a vocal supporter of Ukraine after Russia's invasion and successfully led Finland to end its military non-alignment in favour of NATO membership.

She chaired her party's conference for the last time on Sept. 1 before stepping down as party leader.



