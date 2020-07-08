'Finest Steel Must Go Through Hottest Fire,' Hrithik Roshan Tells Class Of 2020

Hrithik Roshan's advice to the batch of 2020 is viral with over 3 million views.

The batch of 2020 is graduating in unprecedented times - but actor Hrithik Roshan is urging them to stay curious and aim for improvement in these uncertain times. Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram two days ago to share a video addressed to the class of 2020, where he congratulated them on their graduation and urged them to remain positive amid the pandemic which shut down schools and colleges in March. Class 10 and Class 12 exams to be held from July 1 in schools across India were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and classes were moved online for millions of students.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, 46, counseled students to "accept the disorder" and "improve because of the chaos" in his video, where he asked them to not be disheartened because things did not work out as they were meant to.

"It must be difficult, it must be strange," said the War actor in the video. "Well, I just know one thing, I almost feel a little envious of all of you," he said - reasoning that the batch of 2020 must be the "chosen one", for much of the world would depend on their choices and attitude.

Mr Roshan urged the class of 2020 to maintain a positive outlook despite the tough times, saying that the "Finest steel must go through the hottest fire".

After saying the the graduating batch should aim to improve amid and because of the chaos and uncertainty of current times, Hrithik Roshan concluded his video by saying: "I think it is here because it is tying to show you something. It is trying to show you the way to a better world."

Watch the video below:

"You're amazing Hrithik. No one motivates and inspires like you do," wrote one person in the comments section.

"As a graduate of 2020, I want to thank you for your words, motivation and inspiration," said another.

The video appeared as part of a one-hour long docu-film called 'Batch of 2020 - 'Beyond Degrees & Certificates', which also featured actor Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Anand Gandhi, among others.