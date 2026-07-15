Who Will Face Spain In The Final? Prediction Markets Weigh England Vs Argentina

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is approaching its dramatic conclusion, with Spain becoming the first team to secure a place in the final after a stunning victory over France in Dallas. The result ended France's title hopes and strengthened Spain's position as one of the leading contenders to lift football's biggest prize.

With Spain already through, the spotlight has shifted to the second semi-final between England and defending champions Argentina in Atlanta. The winner will earn the right to face Spain in the final and move one step closer to football immortality.

As Spain enter the final, prediction markets are buzzing over the identity of their opponent. Will England return to football's biggest stage and challenge for a first World Cup title since 1966, or can Argentina keep their title defence alive and take another shot at glory? The uncertainty surrounding the clash has sparked intense debate among fans, analysts and bettors alike, with millions closely tracking the odds ahead of the decisive showdown.

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The growing anticipation has triggered significant activity across global prediction and betting markets. Major platforms have reported increased interest as supporters weigh England's attacking talent against Argentina's experience on the biggest stage. Spain's impressive performances throughout the tournament have made them one of the favourites to win the title, but the race for the remaining spot in the final remains wide open.

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The World Cup's final weekend will begin with the third-place playoff before culminating in the title clash at New York New Jersey Stadium. Spain will face either England or Argentina on Sunday as the tournament crowns a new champion.

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Who do you think will join Spain in the final, and more importantly, who will ultimately be crowned world champions of 2026?