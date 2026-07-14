Until The Last Journey: Betul Man's Loyal Dog Dies Beside His Bier

For 15 years, Duggu's world revolved around Pradeep Jain. The loyal dog would wait by the door for his master's return, eat only after he had eaten, follow him from room to room, and even appear unwell whenever Pardeep's health declined. On Tuesday, Duggu waited once again as Pradeep retrurned home.

This time, however, his master did not rise again.

Pradeep Jain, 67, a resident of Betul's Civil Lines area, died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal after a prolonged illness. His body was brought home on Tuesday evening, where relatives and neighbours gathered to pay their fine respects. Among those wating was Duggu, the family's pet dog and Pradeep's constant companion for nearly 15 years.

As soon as the body arrived, Duggu appeared to sense that something was wrong. He whimpered, cried and repeatedly tried to reach master's body. Fearing he would become distressed and difficult to restrain, grieving family members moved him in another room.

Throughtout the night, Duggu remained restless. His cries echoed through the house as he refused eat and repeatedly tried to leave the room, as though searching for the familiar voice that had guided his life for years. But that voice never came.

Before the funeral procession began, the family finally allowed Duggu to see his master one last time. He slowly approached the body, stoood near Pradeep's head and remained there for a few moments. According to the family, Duggu appeared weak and disoriented, but refused to move away from his master's side.

When Pradeep's bier was lifted and the funeral procession began, Duggu followed queitly behind. He managed to walk only a short distance before suddenly collapsing.

In front of grieving family members, friends and neighbours, the loyal dog breathed his last. For a few moments, the procession came to a halt. The family had gathered to mourn one death, they now found themselves mourning the loss of his devoted companion as well.

A separate bier was arranged for Duggu, and the two companions began their final journey together. Pradeep was cremated according to Hindu rituals, while Duggu was buried respectfully near the cremation ground. Family members said they laid Duggu to rest with the same love and affection they would have shown while bidding farewell to a child.

Those who witnessed the procession struggled to hold back their tears. For the Jain family, Duggu was not merely a pet.

"He came to our home 15 years ago and instantly became a member of the family," said Pradeep's younger brother, Dilip Jain, breaking down as he recalled their bond.

Dilip said Duggu shared a particularly close relationship with Pradeep and his wife. "Whenever they returned from the shop, he would wait for them. He would eat only when my brother sat down to eat. We never kept him tied. He moved freely in the house because he was one of us," he said.

The family remembers Duggu as unusually gentle and well-mannered. He would greet family members affectionately and, they say, sometimes he would bend near their feet as though seeking blessings. But it was his connection with Pradeep that stood apart.

Whenever Pradeep health deteriorated, Duggu's behaviour changed too. "My brother had been unwell for around one-and-a-half months. Duggu stopped eating properly. His appetite declined and even his eyesight appeared to be weakening. Whenever my brother's health improved, Duggu also seemed to recover," Dilip said.

The family knew that Duggu was growing old and frail, but no one imagined that he would die within moments of his master's final journey.

"When my brother's body was brought home from Bhopal, Duggu kepy barking because he wanted to see him. At first, we did not allow him near the body. Later, before taking my brother for last rites, we decided he should be allowed to bid him a final goodbye," Dilip said.

"He went near my brother's head and walked around him. A short while later, when someone held him, he too passed away," he said.

Dilip struggled to hold back his emotions as he recalled returning home after the last rites. "We performed my brother's cremation, and buried Duggu with the same care and affection with which a family would show while laying a young child to rest. Now both are gone. This house feels empty."

Neighbours said Duggu had spent almost his entire life beside Pradeep and remained loyal to him until the end. He had waited for his master for 15 years. And when Pradeep began his final journey, Duggu followed him one last time.

In a world where relationships often weaken with time, the final journey of Pradeep and Duggu became a quiet reminder that loyalty does not always need words. Sometimes, it quietly remains beside you until the journey is over.