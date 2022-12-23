FIFA Asks Twitter To Describe World Cup Using Emojis. See Responses

The reactions to FIFA's request for Twitter users are amusing.

After a successful accomplishment of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the dust is slowly settling down in the Western Asian country. Fans are coming to terms with their teams' performances, but World Cup fever will remain for some time. Taking advantage of the game's and a massive event's fandom as well as the feedback of football fans, FIFA asked Twitter users to describe the World Cup using emojis, and the results were as expected: overwhelming in every way.

The official Twitter handle of the FIFA World Cup wrote, "Describe #Qatar2022 only using emojis."

Describe #Qatar2022 only using emojis ⬇️ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 23, 2022

The tweet has received more than 4 million views, hundreds of retweets, and more than 20,000 likes on the microblogging website.

The social media users are commenting on the post very enthusiastically. Many users posted the dancing emoji, heart emojis, and celebration emojis.

🇶🇦🏟️⚽️🏆🌍✌️🇦🇷 — Kajod Choudhary (@kcjpr) December 23, 2022

Several users are posting images of Messi as if that is the one picture that sums up the event for them.

In order to symbolise the controversies that have arisen as a result of restaurateur and chef Salt Bae's appearance at the final, one user used the emoji for Salt Bae.

From November 20 to December 18, the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar featured 32 elite national teams competing for the title of world champions in football. The tense championship game between Argentina and France on Sunday, December 18, will go down in history as one of the most exciting world cup finals ever.

