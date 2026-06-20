Father's Day 2026: Top Ways To Celebrate Your Father On June 21

Father's Day 2026: Celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year, Father's Day falls on June 21 this year. It is a special day, dedicated to honouring the incredible fathers and guiding figures who shape our lives with their love and wisdom. This day provides the perfect opportunity to express our deepest gratitude, whether through thoughtful gifts or simply by stepping away from our busy schedules to spend quality time together.

Father's Day started in the early 1900s to celebrate fathers, and also as a counterpart to Mother's Day. It is widely believed that the push came from Sonora Smart Dodd in Washington State, who wanted to honour her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children alone after his wife died.

Father's Day: Top Ways To Celebrate

Here are some ways to celebrate the day with your superhero:

Spend quality time together: This can be as simple as sitting down for a conversation over coffee or going out for dinner. Make sure you are both present and enjoy each other's company.

This can be as simple as sitting down for a conversation over coffee or going out for dinner. Make sure you are both present and enjoy each other's company. Give him a gift that he will enjoy: You can gift something that he has been wanting for a long time, for instance, a branded wallet or the latest headphones. You can also gift him personalised mugs, sweatshirts or cards.

You can gift something that he has been wanting for a long time, for instance, a branded wallet or the latest headphones. You can also gift him personalised mugs, sweatshirts or cards. Customised artwork: Nothing feels more personal than a hand-drawn artwork for your father. Use a card, bright colours or printable templates to write a heartfelt message and give it to him to make his day, or perhaps his year.

Nothing feels more personal than a hand-drawn artwork for your father. Use a card, bright colours or printable templates to write a heartfelt message and give it to him to make his day, or perhaps his year. Cook a meal: Gather the ingredients and prepare your father's favourite dish. Pair it with a drink and serve him an experience that he will not forget easily.

Also Read | Father's Day 2026: All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance

Father's Day Quotes