Farmer Builds Life-Size Airplane Replica To Fulfil Childhood Dream

A farmer in China built a life-size airplane model.

To fulfil his childhood dream of owning an airplane, a garlic farmer in China decided to build a life-size model of a passenger jet. Shanghaiist reports that Zhu Yue has managed to almost complete the full-scale replica of an Airbus A320 in a task that has been ongoing for the last two years. He has also invested 2.6 million yuan in the project - that's over Rs 2 crore.

According to The Sun, Zhu had always dreamed on owning an airplane. At the age of 40, he set out on the ambitious project to fulfil his childhood dream.

The aircraft, which is being built at a factory in an industrial park, is a 1:1 scale model of the plane - which is about 124-foot-long, 118-foot wide, and 40-foot high. Zhu is being helped by five friends in his labour of love.

Though he might not be able to ever fly the plane, Zhu has big plans for his life-size model. When it is completed in May, Zhu wants to turn it into a restaurant.

"Right now, I just want to finish it, but I will probably open a restaurant or hotel in the plan," he was quoted as saying by The Sun.