Fan-Made Video Of BTS Members Dancing To Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya Goes Viral

This clip has left fans absolutely thrilled.

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release, Jawan, is a massive box office success, breaking several records for revenue collections. The film's success is attributed to its strong storyline, stellar performances, and stunning visuals. Jawan is a thriller that has Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. Jawan's success is a testament to Shah Rukh Khan's enduring popularity and the global appeal of Indian cinema.

The song "Chaleya" from the film has made its way to the hearts of audiences, leading to numerous individuals sharing videos of themselves dancing to the catchy tune or performing cover versions of this popular hit.

Recently, a fan-made video showing members of K-pop boy band BTS dancing to the Chaleya song went viral online. This fan-made creation skillfully harmonizes the remarkable dance abilities of BTS with Hindi rhythms, leaving fans from both the BTS Army and Bollywood enthusiasts thrilled.

The caption accompanying the video, which was shared on the Instagram handle @its_bts_fan356, states, "Yes, beats follow them."

Watch the video here:



This captivating video is garnering substantial attention from fans and other users on social media due to its compelling content, which is undeniably worth watching repeatedly.

"SRK is my childhood idol, and BTS is my most important person in my life. I just love to see them together," commented a user.

"Of course they are because they're very precious and born with a good heart," wrote another user.