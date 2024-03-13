'I Love Assam Beats': Famous Korean Singer Charms Fans With Assamese Song

Park Min-jun's video struck a chord with online audiences as it celebrated the fusion of cultures.

Famous Korean singer Park Min-jun, also known as Aoora, surprised fans by joining the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant. He made an appearance in the reality TV show's latest episode, titled "Shukravaar Ka Vaar."

Capturing the attention of numerous social media users, the singer delighted fans by sharing a video of himself performing on Assamese song, 'Sekseki Porua'. This impressive rendition has amassed over 3,00,000 views on Instagram.

"I love Assam beats. love Assam tea. I love pitha," Mr Aoora captioned the video.





Mr Aoora's video struck a chord with online audiences as it celebrated the fusion of cultures. Adorned in traditional Assamese clothing, he passionately sang "Sekseki Porua''. From embracing local customs to relishing the cuisine and immersing himself in everyday life, Mr Aoora's experience epitomised wholesomeness.

Responding to the video, an Instagram user expressed gratitude, saying, "Thanks for the love for our state and our song," while another acknowledged Aoora's vocal prowess, commenting, "Bro literally can sing much better than most of us." A third admirer said, "Wow Aoora sir, I am really happy to see you in my lovely ASSAM. Hope you Love our traditions and our song."

Mr Aoora gained prominence in India with his unique rendition of the classic Bollywood song "Jimmy Jimmy," infusing it with elements of K-Pop, which resonated with fans. The original composition by the renowned Bappi Lahiri, "Jimmy Jimmy," was a hit track from the movie Disco Dancer.