Family In Lockdown Creates A Beach In Their Backyard. Watch

Can't go out or meet friends? Learn from this household of quarantined Brits brought the party to their home when they couldn't step out. As UK residents comply with government rules and stay indoors to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, a family in Bristol was filmed have a great time at the 'beach'.

The Woollons recreated a beach right inside their garden after finding half a tonne of sand in their garage. A video that's delighted many shows the family at their makeshift beach, which came complete with sand, deck chairs and a paddling pool to stand in for the sea. The Woollons, meanwhile, were captured sipping cocktails in beachy dresses and tropical-print shirts, jumping into the pool

According to Yahoo News, the idea came to Amy Woollon, 22, after her father found sand in the garage.

"It was a beautiful day," she said. "He had talked about how nice it would've been to be at a beach now instead of self isolating.

"We thought since we can't go to the beach...why not bring the beach to us?"

The Woolon Combe that the family created in their backyard features the sand they found, three deck chairs and even personalised decorations for authenticity.

This is not the first family who stayed optimistic and brought the vacation home when they found themselves quarantined at home. When their cruise was cancelled due to travel restrictions imposed by coronavirus, a couple in Australia recreated it in the comfort of their home.