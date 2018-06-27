Family Follows Sound Of 'Running Water', Find Deadly Rattlesnake At Home

The Western Diamondback rattlesnake was found right at the edge of the house.

A family in California that probably thought they just had a leaking tap was dealing with a slightly bigger problem - a venomous rattlesnake. According to the Vacaville Police Department, the family received a "sssstartling ssssurprise" when they followed the sound of "running water" and found a baby Western Diamondback rattlesnake in their backyard. What's worse is that they stepped right over it as they exited the house with their dogs!

Western Diamondback rattlesnakes are highly venomous and hunt at night. Though the one discovered by this family was a baby, and just 10-12 inches long, the police warned that it was still highly venomous.

In some bad news for the family, however, the department revealed that the rattlesnake ducked back into the house and could not be found. "Removal will be for another day," they wrote in the comments section.

According to the police, the snake was found coiled up right under edge of their house next to the back door. The incident happened around 9 pm on Saturday. A video of the snake with the sound that it made was shared by the Vacaville Police Department on Facebook:

The video has been viewed over 16,000 times since it was shared on Sunday.

Very recently, a family in Arizona found a rattlesnake and its babies in the unlikeliest of places - a pool noodle.

