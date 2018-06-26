Family Finds Deadly Rattlesnake And Its Babies In Unlikeliest Of Places The incident prompted the police to issue a warning to all citizens

Share EMAIL PRINT A picture of the pool noodle shared by the City Of Buckeye Fire Department.



The incident prompted the fire department to issue a warning about checking floatation devices before using them.



"Watch where you store your pool noodles when they are not in use... we found that there have been reports of snakes (NOT RATTLESNAKES-they do not lay eggs) actually laying their eggs inside the pool noodle itself or around pool noodles that have been left outdoors near bushes or block fences," they wrote.



The department also issued several tips for dealing with snakes, asking residents not to panic and maintain a safe distance from them.



The warning was issued on June 23 and has since collected dozens of comments.



"Danger noodles in the pool noodles!!!" joked one commenter. "Great information, thank you for sharing," wrote another.



Recently, a family in Odisha was







Click for more





A family in Buckeye, Arizona, was left terrified after finding a deadly rattlesnake and its babies living inside a pool noodle. According to the City Of Buckeye Fire Department, the family picked up two pool noodles that were left near a cinderblock wall and brought them to the swimming pool when a rattlesnake came out of it. Some young rattlesnakes were also found inside, they said in their Facebook post. Fortunately, the snake did not attack. Rattlesnakes are venomous snakes, though their bites are usually not fatal.The incident prompted the fire department to issue a warning about checking floatation devices before using them."Watch where you store your pool noodles when they are not in use... we found that there have been reports of snakes (NOT RATTLESNAKES-they do not lay eggs) actually laying their eggs inside the pool noodle itself or around pool noodles that have been left outdoors near bushes or block fences," they wrote.The department also issued several tips for dealing with snakes, asking residents not to panic and maintain a safe distance from them.The warning was issued on June 23 and has since collected dozens of comments."Danger noodles in the pool noodles!!!" joked one commenter. "Great information, thank you for sharing," wrote another. Recently, a family in Odisha was terrified to discover 111 baby cobras inside their house. 111 baby cobras and 20 eggs were found in a labourer's mud house in Paikasahi village on Saturday.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter