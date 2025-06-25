Video - 'I've Been Bit, Help': Rajasthan Man Walks Into Hospital Holding Huge Snake

Panic gripped a hospital in Jaipur when a young man walked in holding a large snake and said he needed treatment because the reptile had bitten him.

"This snake bit me, please treat me quickly," the man told the staff at the hospital.

The incident, which happened four to five days ago, was caught on camera and the video is now going viral on social media.

The medical superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Dr Mahesh Mangal, said the man came into the hospital carrying the snake.

Officials at the hospital said staff, patients and their relatives were shocked and scared after they saw the snake. "The staff members handled the situation and got the man admitted. His family members then took the snake away," said an official.

"The man said he got the snake with him so it could be identified and we could tell whether it was poisonous or not," he added.

A similar incident was reported in Bihar's Bhagalpur last year, when a man walked into a hospital with a Russell's Viper, one of the most poisonous snakes in the world.

The man, Prakash Mandal, grabbed the snake by its mouth, wrapped it around his neck and went to the hospital, leaving doctors and patients stunned. Even when he was being taken for treatment, he refused to let go of the snake. Mr Mandal relented only when he was told it would be difficult to treat him until he released the reptile.